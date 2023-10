LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened near downtown Las Vegas on Foremaster Lane and N. Main Street close to Owens Avenue.

Police said around 9:18 p.m., a pedestrian in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.