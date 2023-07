LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died in the east valley Monday night.

Police are on scene at Lamont Street and Owens Avenue. Officers said the crash involves a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

"The fire department was doing chest compressions, but the motorcyclist died," police said.

Police said the area will be closed for 3-4 hours. RTC said all lanes are blocked.

Police have an investigation underway, KTNV will provide more details as police release them.