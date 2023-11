LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a person died at the hospital after a crash in the east valley Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles near East St. Louis Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard around 1:08 p.m.

Police said a person was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where they later died.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "Please avoid the area."

