Las Vegas police investigating downtown hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.
Police responded to the report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident at Ogden Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard around 7:58 p.m.
Officers said a brown sedan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian crossing at Ogden.
"The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard," police said. The pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.
RTC said Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Ogden and Stewart Avenues in both directions.
More information on the suspect vehicle was not immediately provided as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
KTNV will provide more information as it becomes available.