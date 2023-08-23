Watch Now
Las Vegas police investigating downtown hit-and-run crash

Ogden and Las Vegas Boulevard hit-and-run crash
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 00:55:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Police responded to the report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident at Ogden Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard around 7:58 p.m.

Officers said a brown sedan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian crossing at Ogden.

"The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard," police said. The pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.

RTC said Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Ogden and Stewart Avenues in both directions.

More information on the suspect vehicle was not immediately provided as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

KTNV will provide more information as it becomes available.

