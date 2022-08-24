Las Vegas police investigate single-vehicle crash that killed one, injured toddler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

According to fatal detail reports, a vehicle was traveling south on Pecos Road, veered off the road and collided with a traffic pole on the southwest corner.

An adult driver was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. A toddler was also in the vehicle and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed in all directions, though the Regional Transportation Commission has reported that all lanes are open as of 6:31 a.m.

This incident is still under preliminary investigation, so information is subject to change.

