Watch
Traffic

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian near Tropicana, Rainbow

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 16:21:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

As of 12 p.m., road closures are in effect in the area.

Officers responded to the incident around 11:11 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Visit ktnv.com/Traffic anytime for real-time traffic information around the Las Vegas valley.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH