Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
As of 12 p.m., road closures are in effect in the area.
Officers responded to the incident around 11:11 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.