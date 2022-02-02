Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

As of 12 p.m., road closures are in effect in the area.

Officers responded to the incident around 11:11 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

