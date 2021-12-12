Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian near Flamingo Road, Palos Verdes Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m.

As of 6:20 p.m., westbound Flamingo is closed between Palos Verdes and University Center Drive while authorities investigate.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, police say, but their condition is not known at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

View of the area: