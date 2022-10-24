Watch Now
Las Vegas police had a 'DUIBlitz' one October weekend, 147 total stops

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
FILE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cruisers with lights activated. <br/>
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officials conducted over 140 stops over the October 22 weekend.

In the tweet LVMPD posted, they conducted about 147 stops, made 62 citations, and 13 driving under the influence arrests.

Police also said one arrest was a "DUI 3rd felony."

Officials say the Enterprise Area Command, Spring Valley Area Command, Traffic Bureau, and officers from the City of Las Vegas, and Las Vegas dispatch were involved in conducting these stops.

Police said there will be another "DUIBlitz" coming this weekend.

