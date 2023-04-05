Las Vegas police close portion of Sahara Ave. as officers investigate shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police investigation has closed roads toward the north of the Strip. Westbound Sahara Avenue is closed from Joe W. Brown thru Paradise Road.

When police arrived at the scene, officers located a male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm in the 400 block of Sahara Avenue.

Police said the subject has been taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are currently on scene and will take over the investigation. Police are asking people to avoid the area because of the road closures.