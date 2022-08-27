Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police.

Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that there was a carjacking and robbery that lead to a vehicle pursuit of multiple suspects. Police say the vehicle eventually crashed of their own volition and all suspects exited the vehicle immediately, taking off on foot.

After a foot pursuit, police were able to take three suspects into custody.

At approximately 8:06 a.m., all northbound lanes on Lamb Boulevard were reopened, except the leftmost lane.