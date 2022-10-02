Las Vegas police: 76-year-old female dead after car crash in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 76-year-old woman is now declared deceased after a car crash that occurred on August 29, 2022.

A three-vehicle collision occurred in East Las Vegas late August according to police.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred near South Lamb Boulevard and East Colorado Avenue. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2002 Dodge Neon traveled north on South Lamb Boulevard, south of East Colorado Avenue. A 2015 Toyota Corolla traveled south on South Lamb Boulevard, south of East Colorado Avenue. A 1995 Toyota T100 was stopped in a private drive at 1501 South Lamb Boulevard.

Police said a collision occurred when the Dodge conducted a left turn into the private drive of 1501 South Lamb Boulevard in the pathway of the Corolla. The front of the Corolla struck the right side of the Dodge, redirecting it into the T100.

Emergency medical personnel transported the Dodge’s driver to University Medical Center for medical care. All involved parties remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner / Medical Examiner reported to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section that despite all life-saving efforts, on September 30, 2022, the Dodge’s driver succumbed to her injuries at University Medical Center.

The driver’s death will not be counted as a fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction due to the death occurring past the state’s thirty-day reportable limit. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.