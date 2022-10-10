Watch Now
Las Vegas police: 1 person dead, 2 injured in crash after fleeing officers on Lake Mead Boulevard

Posted at 6:48 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:22:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a car crash in the area of Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, a driver fled from officers who "initiated a follow-up investigation" near Charleston and Cimarron Road just after 12:30 a.m.

During their investigation, police located the vehicle with three people inside. They say the driver fled from officers and became involved in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Mead and Rainbow.

One person was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the other two were taken to an area hospital "with unknown extent of injuries," according to LVMPD.

As of 6 a.m., Lake Mead Boulevard was shut down from Rainbow to Rock Springs Drive. The northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 95 at Lake Mead Boulevard were also closed.

Police advised members of the public to avoid the area and said their investigation is ongoing.

