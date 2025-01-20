Las Vegas police: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in the west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

LVMPD said around noon, a male driver of a Volkswagen Jetta crashed into a fixed object in the parking lot of the Calypso Apartments.

Investigators said the driver likely suffered a medical episode, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The driver lost control and accelerated into the apartment complex's entrance, striking a metal pole.

LVMPD said responders took the driver to UMC Trauma, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The collision is still under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.