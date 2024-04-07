Las Vegas, North Las Vegas hosting neighborhood meeting over Lake Mead Boulevard project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lake Mead Boulevard Improvement Project is set to begin later this year.

Officials with the Cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas are hosting a neighborhood meeting to answer any questions and/or community concerns ahead of construction beginning this summer.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the Doolittle Community Center, which is located at 1950 N. J Street.

Crews will be working on:



Replacing pavement

Adding bike lanes

Adding new medians and landscaping

Upgrading lighting to LED lighting

Upgrading existing pedestrian crossings as well as the creating new pedestrian crossing at Lexington and Pink Rose Streets

Adding new sidewalk ramps

City of Las Vegas

During construction, a minimum of one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

Motorists are advised to take Owens Avenue and Carey Avenue as alternate routes.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete and cost $47 million.