Las Vegas Metro police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal collision in the east valley on Sunday afternoon after Metro said a motorcyclist struck an SUV.

Metro said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RTC camera shows lanes are closed both north and southbound on Lamb Boulevard, just south of Washington.

[TRAFFIC CAM] Camera shows motorcycle collision scene on Lamb Blvd south of Washington Ave

Details are still limited, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Avoid the area.

