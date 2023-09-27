Watch Now
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian in southeast valley, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:20:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 7:53 a.m. on South Pearl Street and East Flamingo Road. One individual involved in the crash has been transported to a nearby hospital in "unknown condition," according to police.

All westbound lanes on Flamingo Road are currently closed while LVMPD conducts an investigation.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or use caution when traveling in the area.

