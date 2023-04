LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the southern valley on Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from LVMPD, officers from the Enterprise Area Command are responding to the collision at Bermuda Road and East Cactus Avenue.

Police say road closures are in place on Bermuda and Cactus while the investigation is underway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.