Watch
Traffic

Actions

Las Vegas firefighters respond to fire outside tire shop near Charleston Boulevard, Bruce Street

items.[0].image.alt
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
tire shop.jpeg
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:53:22-05

Las Vegas firefighters are responding to an outside fire at a tire shop near Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street.

Crews responded to reports of the fire shortly before 6 a.m. As of 6:45 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the fire is out but power remains out in the area.

The agency says a transformer and power lines in the area are down and the fire extended to two vehicles and the shop. NV Energy is en route to respond to the live power lines that are down.

No injuries were reported.

The situation is under control but crews remain on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH