Las Vegas fatal detectives responding to motorcycle crash in Spring Valley

Jones and Hacienda crash
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 00:53:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said fatal detectives are responding to a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in the Spring Valley area.

Police responded to Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue 6:47 p.m.

Preliminary information provided by police states that a motorcyclist was driving southbound on Jones Boulevard approaching Hacienda Avenue when a sedan turned in front of the motorcyclist.

The sedan was northbound on Jones, turning west on Hacienda. Police also said the sedan collided with another vehicle.

"The rider went airborne," police said.

RTC said all lanes are blocked on Jones Boulevard in both directions.

