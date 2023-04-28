Las Vegas Blvd and Maryland Pkwy to be closed on Sunday for downtown road improvements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway will be closed on Sunday for road improvements, according to city officials.

The construction will take place from 1 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard from Stewart Avenue to Bonanza Road, as well as on southbound Maryland Parkway between Bruce Street and Bonanza Road. Both areas will be closed to traffic while slurry seal placement occurs.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Stewart and Bonanza, the adjacent I-515 and U.S. 95 on and off-ramps, and Mesquite Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard also will be closed to vehicles between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Northbound motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard will be detoured to westbound Stewart to Main Street, while southbound motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard will be detoured to westbound Bonanza to Main Street.

According to a news release, city officials say the estimated cost of the work is $200,000, which will be funded by the Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.