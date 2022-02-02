Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly crash on Boulder Highway at Glen Avenue near Sahara Avenue.

As of shortly before 8 a.m., southbound Boulder Highway is closed from Sahara to Sandhill Road. Police say to expect closures in the area to remain in effect for around three to four hours.

Officers responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. No other details were immediately available.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Visit ktnv.com/Traffic anytime for real-time traffic information around the Las Vegas valley.



