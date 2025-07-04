Lane restrictions and nightly ramp closures for I-215 preservation project continuing July 13-27

UPDATE

An updated traffic control schedule on the I-215 has been shared by NDOT.

July 13 through July 27 will see lane restrictions, nightly ramp closures, and weekend work according to NDOT.

Here is the schedule officials shared to help you plan your routes:

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Sunday, July 13 to Thursday, July 17:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

Reduction to one lane from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.



8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 13, to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 14:

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Airport Connector reduced to one lane

8:00 p.m. Monday, July 14, to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 15:

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Tuesday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 16:

Warm Springs Rd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound I-215

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, July 17:

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Rd closed

8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 17, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, July 18:

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed



Marathon Work Weekend: Friday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln



Marathon Work Weekend: Friday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Ln to I-215

Caution is advised when traveling through work zones, said NDOT, who recommended taking alternate routes if possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

An updated traffic control schedule on I-215 will take place July 7-11, according to NDOT. These closures will allow for NDOT's I-215 Pavement Preservation project to "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane."

During this time, "crews will perform milling and paving, structural repairs, ADA improvements, and signal, lighting, and intelligent transportation (ITS) upgrades as part of the project," shared NDOT.

Here is the schedule provided by NDOT to help plan your routes:

8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 6, to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 7:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Ln to I-15

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Sunday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 8:

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Sunday, July 6 through Thursday, July 10:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 10, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, July 11:

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector reduced to one lane

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

This schedule is dependent on weather and other external factors and may change, according to NDOT.