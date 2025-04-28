Lamb Boulevard reopens after Las Vegas Metro police respond to fatal motorcycle crash in east valley

UPDATE | 8:34 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police have released new details on the fatal crash at Lamb and Washington.

Metro said the collision happened around 2:23 p.m. between a 2007 Yamaha Y2F-R6 motorcycle and two other vehicles, a 2012 Jeep Patriot and a 2012 Toyota Camry. Metro said scene evidence showed the motorcycle was traveling north on Lamb in the southbound lanes.

Metro said the Jeep, in a shared center turn lane, was turning left into a private driveway on the west side of Lamb when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle. Metro said the motorcycle overturned and then also hit a Toyota Camry.

Both drivers remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to Metro.

Metro said the responding medical team determined the motorcyclist was beyond life-saving measures and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This marks the 55th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.



UPDATE | 7:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lamb Boulevard is now reopen following the fatal crash at Washington Avenue, according to an RTC alert.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal collision in the east valley on Sunday afternoon after Metro said a motorcyclist struck an SUV.

Wreck on Lamb and Washington (April 27, 2025)

Metro said the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RTC camera shows lanes are closed both north and southbound on Lamb Boulevard, just south of Washington.

Nearby traffic camera at Lamb & Stewart

[TRAFFIC CAM] Camera shows motorcycle collision scene on Lamb Blvd south of Washington Ave

Details are still limited, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Avoid the area.