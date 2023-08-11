Watch Now
Juvenile 'seen fleeing the scene' after car hit eastern valley home, police say

Police lights KTNV
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 08:58:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police responded to a collision on Friday morning after a car crashed into the gate of an eastern valley home.

Police say a "male juvenile driver" was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on East Desert Inn Road and Cayuga Parkway.

According to LVMPD, detectives are investigating this incident as a hit and run.

Channel 13 has reached out to police for further information, and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

