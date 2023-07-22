Juvenile left with 'life-threatening injuries' following multi-car collision in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has sustained 'life-threatening injuries' after a three-vehicle crash in the eastern Las Vegas valley on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred on South Hollywood Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue around 9:58 a.m. Police have confirmed that all occupants involved have been transported to nearby hospitals, though one juvenile has been listed with "life-threatening injuries."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and fatal collision detectives are currently on the scene.

They also say the area will be closed to traffic for the next 3-4 hours. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.