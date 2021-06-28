June through September mark the '100 deadliest days' on valley roadways

LAS VEGAS - KTNV — The Nevada Highway Patrol and Office of Traffic Safety are urging drivers to be extra aware on the roadways this summer, as this season is marked the '100 Deadliest Days' on Valley roadways.

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day usually see an increase in travel, more tourism, and more fatal crashes than any other time of year. The office of traffic safety has launched phase 3 of their 'Save Yourself' campaign to make sure drivers are as defensive as possible on Nevada Highways.

Phase 3 of Save Yourself launched during the 100 Deadliest Days, a historically fatal time on Nevada’s roadways, with special focus on alcohol and marijuana impaired driving behaviors.

