'Intoxicated' female pedestrian struck, killed by car while crossing street, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle after attempting to cross the street while "intoxicated."

That's according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which received a report regarding the collision around 1:35 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene at West Lake Mead Boulevard at the intersection with H Street and determined that a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the female pedestrian while traveling east on Lake Mead.

Police say the pedestrian was "projected to the east" by the vehicle, and landed onto the roadway. Responding emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit for treatment for injuries she had sustained.

Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.