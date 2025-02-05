Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Intersection closed at Buffalo and Tropicana after single-vehicle crash

Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue is closed for the next several hours following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police say.

Around 8:34 p.m., LVMPD said they responded to scene and found a silver sedan crashed into a concrete block. Police said the lone female driver inside was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

LVMPD traffic units are investigating the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH