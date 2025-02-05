Intersection closed at Buffalo and Tropicana after single-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue is closed for the next several hours following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police say.



Around 8:34 p.m., LVMPD said they responded to scene and found a silver sedan crashed into a concrete block. Police said the lone female driver inside was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

LVMPD traffic units are investigating the scene of the accident.