Intersection at Durango, Maule-Badura to have active traffic signals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection of Durango and Maule-Badura in the southwest valley is going to see activated traffic signals.

On Thursday, Clark County officials will activate the new traffic signals in the morning around 6:30 a.m. According to officials, the intersection has grown increasingly busy.

“A growing number of homes and businesses are springing up in this area, including UnCommons and the construction of nearby Durango Station, so these new traffic signals are timely and will help move vehicles safely and more efficiently through the intersection,” said Clark County Commissioner, Justin Jones.

“This signal is clearly needed and should improve traffic safety and flow through the intersection,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “And coming next year will be more welcome improvements to Badura Avenue, just east of this intersection.”

At this intersection on Durango Drive just south of the 215 Beltway, Maule Avenue extends west and Badura Avenue extends east. Durango Station is being constructed northwest of the site.

The average annual daily traffic at this intersection is 55,500 vehicles.