I-15 traffic backed up for miles on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another holiday weekend means more traffic delays on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and California.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, there were delays up to 12 miles long at one point.

#FASTALERT 1:33 PM, May 29 2023

Travel alert:

Heavy Traffic on SB I-15 to California

12 Mile Back-up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 29, 2023

RTC officials said drivers should expect long delays and be prepared to pack their patience before getting behind the wheel.

According to Nevada State Police, officials expected about 45,000 vehicles to travel along I-15 this weekend.

Various agencies including Nevada State Police and the California Highway Patrol officials said they will be looking for speeding vehicles, move over law violators, distracted drivers, and seatbelt violations, and are reminding drivers to follow the rules of the road.