I-15 southbound backed up all Sunday after Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers heading back to home from the valley saw heavy traffic on Sunday.

RTC was reporting miles of heavy traffic on the I-15 north and south throughout the weekend.

#FASTALERT 7:00PM, 11/27/2022,

Travel Alert: Heavy Traffic I-15 South To California,

2 Mile Backup from NV/CA Stateline. Prepare for delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2022

During the day Sunday, RTC reported a 17 mile backup. Later that night, RTC reported about a six mile backup.