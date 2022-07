LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday night, the I-15 near Tropicana was shutdown on both sides as police from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they were getting a man in custody.

Police said several people called 911 stating that a male was on the fence, and believed he was about to jump.

Officers stopped traffic on I-15. Officers said they made contact with the male, and took him into custody.

Police said the roads should be reopening soon.