How the NFL Draft will impact travel at the Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Draft is just a few short days away, and it's expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Las Vegas. That means lots of traffic at Harry Reid International Airport.

Officials are asking those traveling to and from the airport this week to be prepared for a crowd.

"It's been really busy, you know, the last couple of weeks that our checkpoints have not been quite at 2019 levels, but we're getting closer," said Joe Rajchel, spokesperson for Harry Reid airport. "We're seeing a lot of big events. ...So, you know, we expect it to be really busy around here."

You've probably heard it before, but Rajchel's best advice for those traveling through Harry Reid airport this week is to give yourself time. He recommends arriving at the airport at least two to three hours early, to avoid any issues.

Weekends are busy at LAS. Wait times will vary throughout the day. It's recommended that travelers plan ahead and arrive at least two hours before your flight. pic.twitter.com/QH2SqYJB9A — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 24, 2022

If you can, check in for your flight in advance, so you can avoid the check-in line at the airport, Rajchel advised. And if you can, plan your route through the airport in advance, too.

If you're simply dropping off or picking up someone at the airport during draft week, be sure that you're entering the correct terminal. It's also important that you drop off passengers at the departures curb and pick up travelers at the arrivals curb.

Parking in Terminal 1 is in high demand, Rajchel warned.

"We've seen, the last couple of weekends here, that our Terminal 1, long-term parking has filled up," Rajchel said. "We've even seen our Terminal 3 economy lot getting filled."

His advice?

"Know where the Terminal 1 economy lot is. Give yourself enough time," Rajchel said. "And don't try to park 30 minutes before your flight and, you know, try to make it."

Fair warning: If you're headed to LAS today — it's busy! Here are some travel tips to consider:

✅ Arrive at least 2 hours early

✅ Expect congestion at the drop off curb area

✅ Anticipate that lines may be longer

✅ Be prepared for the TSA checkpoint pic.twitter.com/ugKaHphryT — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 18, 2022

You can check parking availability at Reid International on the airport's website, harryreidairport.com. Airport officials also post updates on their official Twitter account, @LASairport.

For more information on the NFL Draft Fan Experience and how to get there, check out ktnv.com/nfldraft22.