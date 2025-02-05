Hospitalized pedestrian dies several days after car collision in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died from his injuries following a car collision that hospitalized him for several days, Las Vegas Metro police said.

On Jan. 31, LVMPD said the 53-year-old pedestrian died from life-threatening injuries he sustained on Jan. 28 after he was struck by a Nissan sedan on Sunset Road south of Las Vegas Boulevard.

On the day of the collision, LVMPD said the Nissan was turning onto Sunset Road from Las Vegas Boulevard on a green left turn arrow. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the marked crosswalk on Sunset when he was struck by the Nissan. Police said the pedestrian did not obey the "walk, don't walk" pedestrian traffic control signal.

Police said medical personnel took the pedestrian to UMC Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. They said the driver of the Nissan stayed on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 20th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.