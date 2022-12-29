Watch Now
Hogging the road: Truck spills pork products on US 95 near Lee Canyon Road

A tractor trailer overturning left a mess of hot dogs, bologna and other pork products on the side of the highway in northwest Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:42:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot dogs, bologna and other pork products littered the side of the road in the far northwest Las Vegas valley after a crash on Thursday morning.

A tractor trailer overturned, spilling its cargo across the highway and leaving a mess of meat for crews to mitigate.

It happened on U.S. 95 just before Lee Canyon Road and impacted traffic for several hours.

Initially, all lanes of travel were closed, but southbound lanes eventually reopened. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says traffic delays were expected to persist at least through 11 a.m.

