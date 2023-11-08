Woman found 'unresponsive in the street' after hit-and-run crash in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are looking for a driver accused of an early morning hit-and-run in the southern valley that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal hit-and-run collision occurred at Dean Martin Drive, north of Vicki Avenue, around 3:33 a.m. Evidence at the scene indicated an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on Dean Martin and collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene "in an unknown direction."

An uninvolved motorist approached the crash location, discovering the pedestrian lying on the side of the road unresponsive. The motorist immediately contacted police.

The pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel.

The death marked the 130th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s collision investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.