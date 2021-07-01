Highway Patrol: 1 dead in crash with semi-truck on US 95 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the Henderson area early Thursday morning involving a semi-truck.

Troopers say they were called to the crash scene at about 2:45 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 north of the Horizon Drive exit.

#breaking Fatal Crash US95S/Horizon. Vehicle vs. Semi. 1 confirmed deceased. US95S is closed, traffic is being diverted off at the 215W. IR215E to US95S is closed. Lake Mead Pkwy to US95S is closed. Expects delays and avoid the area.

A semi-truck had broken down and was on the shoulder when a vehicle slammed into the back of it.

The driver of the Chevrolet car was pronounced dead at the scene with a passenger transported to Sunrise Hospital with minimal injuries.

The truck driver was outside at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Southbound U.S. 95 was closed for hours after the crash starting at Lake Mead Parkway.