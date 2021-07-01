Watch
Highway Patrol: 1 dead in crash with semi-truck on US 95 in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the Henderson area early Thursday morning involving a semi-truck.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jul 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the Henderson area early Thursday morning involving a semi-truck.

Troopers say they were called to the crash scene at about 2:45 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 north of the Horizon Drive exit.

A semi-truck had broken down and was on the shoulder when a vehicle slammed into the back of it.

The driver of the Chevrolet car was pronounced dead at the scene with a passenger transported to Sunrise Hospital with minimal injuries.

The truck driver was outside at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Southbound U.S. 95 was closed for hours after the crash starting at Lake Mead Parkway.

