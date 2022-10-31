Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley.

According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.

The investigation revealed that two pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk with a green signal and a walk signal. The Cadillac made a turn into the crosswalk striking both pedestrians who were in the crosswalk.

One pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second pedestrian was transported to Henderson Hospital with minor injuries.

On Sept. 13, investigators were advised that the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries. Henderson police say this collision is the eleventh accident-related fatality for 2022.

For the second collision, on Oct. 20, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a parking garage located in the 12000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard in reference to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed an 85-year-old male pedestrian was walking eastbound through the parking structure from the elevators to his vehicle, when a black 2011 Toyota sedan, initially traveling westbound within the parking garage, turned southbound striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with, what appeared to be, non-life-threatening injuries. However, on Friday, investigators were advised that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. Henderson police say this collision is being investigated as the twelfth accident-related fatality for 2022.

Police say speed and impairment were not factors in either collision.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.