Henderson police say pedestrian died at hospital after crash on Boulder Hwy.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department and fire department responded to a crash Wednesday evening at Boulder Highway.

Police arrived around 7:30 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Coogan Drive, responding to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where they died.

Henderson police do not know if impairment is a factor in the crash currently in their preliminary investigation.

Officers said motorists in the area can expect delays because northbound N. Boulder Highway is closed from Barrett Street to E. Sunset Road while the investigation continues.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," police said.

KTNV will provide updates as soon as they become available.