Henderson police investigating fatal motorcycle wreck on Sunset Road

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating and traffic is being diverted after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Authorities said it happened around 10:33 a.m. in the area of Sunset Road and Marks Street, just off I-11 in Henderson.

Henderson Police confirmed the motorcyclist is dead, but that no other injuries were reported.

Speed and alcohol are unknown factors at this time.

The intersection at Sunset Road and Marks Street is shut down.

Eastbound traffic on Sunset Road is being diverted through the Sunset Station parking lot.

Westbound traffic on Sunset Road is being diverted through the Home Depot.

Northbound traffic on Marks Street is being diverted through the Walmart parking lot.

Southbound traffic on Marks Street is being diverted through the Best Buy parking lot.

