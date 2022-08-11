Watch Now
Henderson Police investigate crash that critically injured a 9-year-old

FILE - Close-up view of emergency lights on top of a police car as it sits at the scene of a traffic crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 10:51:38-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle collision involving a 9-year-old juvenile pedestrian in the area of Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive.

The juvenile was transported by medical personnel to UMC in critical condition.

Henderson Police Department says this incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

