Henderson Police investigate crash that critically injured a 9-year-old

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle collision involving a 9-year-old juvenile pedestrian in the area of Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive.

The juvenile was transported by medical personnel to UMC in critical condition.

Henderson Police Department says this incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.