Henderson police: Driver of Mercedes was 'speeding and impaired,' police found driver deceased on scene

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal collision Sunday morning.

Police were on scene of a new home construction west of Via Altimira. Investigation indicates that a black Mercedes sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the roadway, rolled several times consequently having the driver eject from the vehicle. Police report that the driver was "unsecured."

The 23-year-old male driver was deceased at the scene according to police. Speed and impairment are considered factors in this incident.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the tenth accident-related fatality for 2022. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.