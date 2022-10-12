Henderson Police and Fire close roads to investigate crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire said they responded to a crash near the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said that speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the incident.

One subject was transported to local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police advise people to avoid the area if possible as three eastbound lanes on St. Rose Parkway are closed from Raiders Way to St. Rose Square Lane for the investigation.

This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.