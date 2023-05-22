Henderson man dies after collision in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 68-year-old driver died following a deadly crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Initial reports indicate that the collision involved a truck and a van, which collided at East Russell Road and Boulder Highway at approximately 6:23 p.m.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video evidence indicated that a 2004 Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on Russell Road, west of the intersection with Boulder Highway, stopping at a red traffic signal. Simultaneously, a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty was traveling south on Boulder Highway, approaching the intersection with Russell Road with a green traffic signal.

Police say the collision occurred when the Honda entered the intersection, against the red traffic signal, and into the path of the pick-up truck.

Arriving medical personnel determined the Honda driver’s injuries were beyond medical intervention and pronounced him deceased.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The driver’s death marks the 50th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.