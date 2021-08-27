Guns N' Roses concert expected to bring heavy traffic around Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever rock 'n' roll concert at Allegiant Stadium is expected to bring traffic troubles around the stadium.

During major events, local traffic entities close down the Hacienda Avenue bridge.

It will be closed throughout the evening to through traffic, for fans to walk across the Hacienda Avenue bridge from Las Vegas Boulevard to the stadium.

Surface streets, including Dean Martin Drive, Russell Road, and Polaris Avenue, will be down to one lane in order to direct traffic through the area.

If you’re not attending the concert and simply want to avoid traffic, you can travel along Interstate 215 north and southbound to avoid I-15 during peak travel times.

You can also take surface streets, including Valley View and Decatur boulevards, which run parallel to the I-15.

The stadium staff advises visitors to plan ahead and head out early for the concert.

Also, be sure to check Allegiant Stadium's website for any details on parking and how to get around the area hassle-free.

