For 'unknown reasons,' a man crashed into an impact attenuator in the northwest, police say

N. U.S. 95 and Elkhorn Road
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a fatal crash occurred on the U.S. 95 at Elkhorn Road in the early morning Sunday on the northbound off ramp.

Around 3:02 a.m., police said a driver of a Honda Passenger failed to maintain its marked travel lane. Because of this, the driver hit an impact attenuator.

"The vehicle was driven by a male adult who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash," police said. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have yet to provide a reason as to why the driver crashed.

While investigating, police had the area closed.

According to Nevada Barricade & Sign Co., an impact attenuator is "cushioning equipment" that offers an additional level of safety for high-risk, low-visibility projects.

