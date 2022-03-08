Flashing Lights Installed on Katie Ave. Near Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flashing lights have been activated and installed at Katie Ave. the small street that sits in-between two strip malls, near Boulevard Mall.

That same crosswalk is where two 16-year-old girls were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in 2020, while walking in the marked crosswalk.

Karen Ave. can see upwards of 50 people crossing using the crosswalk during peak hours according to Clark County.

The area, not far from local schools like Orr Middle School and Thomas Elementary, where hundreds of pedestrians walk to work and school each day.

Commissioner Tick Segerbloom was one of the first people to press of the button at the crosswalk when it was activated, Tuesday morning. A small sign that more additions to traffic safety will be headed to the Paradise and East Las Vegas area soon.

Commissioner Segerblom hopes the new signal will make it safer and more effective for pedestrians who walk across Karen ave.

“A lot of people come here and cross across the street. If you go down on Maryland Parkway there’s a crosswalk there, but obviously...everyone’s going to take the shortest route which is right here (At Karen Ave) There’s also a couple of schools here so those kids are going wherever they are going, so people are like water... as far as trying to take the quickest route, this turns out to be the quickest route so now we’re gonna make it a little safer,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Pedestrian fatalities have been an on-going issue in the Las Vegas valley. Including one that took place just a few years ago, which in-turn led to the new changes.

Commissioner Segerblom says this flashing pedestrian-activated signal is just the beginning of a larger initiative to improve the commute along Maryland Pkwy. and surrounding streets.