Flames engulf vacant building west of I-15 in Las Vegas

Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Flames engulfed a building off of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Area business owners tell KTNV the building is vacant.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 11:47:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is on scene of a large fire that broke out in an industrial area west of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Information from authorities was initially limited after the fire broke out at approximately 8:10 a.m.

Local fire authorities were responding to 3613 Procyon Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area of Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Area business owners told reporter Alyssa Bethencourt the building is vacant and was recently occupied by squatters.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

