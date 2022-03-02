Fire at vacant building shuts down traffic on Maryland Parkway near Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A structure fire briefly shut down traffic on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a vacant building at 1924 S. Maryland Parkway, near St. Louis Avenue.

Traffic was shut down from Canosa Avenue to St. Louis Ave., according to the Regional Transportation Commission. As of 5 p.m., the fire was out and northbound lanes of travel had reopened, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported.

No additional information was immediately available from fire officials.