Fiber-optic improvements to cause road restrictions in northwest Las Vegas, city says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ready yourselves for some more roadwork coming to the northwest valley.

Starting Monday, March 31, the city of Las Vegas begins Phase 2 of a fiber-optic communications improvement project in the northwest. The project is split into four phases, with work starting on West Elkhorn Road first.

During work hours, the city said the roadways will have at least one lane open in each direction, but drivers should still expect delays and plan ahead accordingly.

Work hours run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will last approximately six months, according to the city. They also said roadwork will not take place next to schools during school hours.

The city said roadwork on Buffalo will not take place at the same time as Tenaya, and work will not take place on Elhorn at the same time as Grand Teton.

Phases

Phase 1: West Elkorn Road between Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way.

Phase 2: North Buffalo Drive between West Elkhorn Road and West Grand Teton Drive.

Phase 3: West Grand Teton Drive between North Buffalo Drive and North El Capitan Way.

Phase 4: North Tenaya Way between West Elkhorn Road and Farm Road.

If you have any questions, the city said you can contact them at (702) 357-2092.